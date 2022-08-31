Talks between the Teachers’ Union and the Ministry of Finance, in an attempt to prevent a strike that would delay the start of the school year this Thursday, continued through the night on Tuesday, but an agreement has not yet been reached.

In addition to the Secretary General of the Teachers' Union Yaffa Ben David, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton are also attending the discussions.

On Tuesday night, after midnight, the State of Israel submitted to the Tel Aviv Regional Court a new request for injunctions against the teachers.

The state needed to file another request for an injunction after the Labor Court earlier rejected the previous request, which was authored by the Manufacturers Association of Israel and joined by the State of Israel.

The Labor Court ruled that the state cannot submit a request for injunctions as part of a response to a petition and must file its own request for an injunction against the teachers.