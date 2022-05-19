Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) has called to invest larger sums of money in the teaching profession.

"Raising teachers' salaries, especially the salaries of beginning and excellent teachers, is something that is necessary and important, and reflects appreciation and the need to find and keep quality teachers in the system," Liberman said.

"Education is at the top of our priority list and therefore we are committed to investing in teachers and in the educational system."

"At the same time, the parents and the economy are also important to us, and therefore the rise in teachers' salaries must come alongside an adaptation of students' vacation schedules to the vacations of the parents, and adding authority and flexibility for principals."

Earlier this year, a bill was put forth proposing to shorten summer vacation to just one month, so that it would be more in line with parents' workplaces. The bill was proposed by MK Sharren Haskel (New Hope), who chairs the Knesset's Education Committee, and would have had school begin on August 1, one month earlier than it currently does, and eliminate vacations for the holiday of Lag Ba'omer, and for the day following other holidays. It would also shorten the school week to five days instead of six.

The plan, however, would have come in direct conflict with the haredi sector's vacation schedule, and it was therefore agreed that Haskel and the other relevant parties will coordinate with haredi MK Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) and adapt the accepted school schedules in the haredi sector, as well as their vacation days.