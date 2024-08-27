Education Minister Yoav Kisch (Likud) on Thursday presented the Teachers Union and Finance Ministry with a new wages proposal.

The proposal would provide each teacher with an additional 2,000 NIS, retroactively returning the funds which had been agreed upon in the August 31, 2023 agreement, and settles open disputes.

Regarding personal contracts, the proposal would set the agreement's wording as the existing wording in the agreement with the Israel Teachers Union.

"We have removed the masks," Kisch said. "Today I presented a proposal which gives teachers a good and worthy agreement, and returns to teachers all of the budgets which were promised to them. The Finance Ministry will need to compromise on some of its demands."

"I will be clear: The side which chooses to refuse this proposal will prove that the good of the teachers and the good of the State of Israel is not important to it. I find it difficult to believe that in a time of war, one of the sides will act with such irresponsibility."