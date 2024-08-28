Education Minister Yoav Kisch on Wednesday morning said that he expects high school teachers to strike on September 1.

In an interview with 103 FM Radio, Kisch said, "In my estimation, there will be a strike by the Teachers Union. Yesterday we sat for many long hours, and [Teachers Union chair] Ran Erez is the same Ran Erez, war or no war, it doesn't matter to him. He backed off from the agreements and conclusions, he simply wants to strike. And for that I have no solution."

Later on Wednesday, Erez announced a September 1 strike, saying that he "does not believe politicians."

In an interview with Kan Reshet Bet, Erez said, "On September 1, the Teachers Union will not start the school year, we are striking. If [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu calls me to the negotiating table, I will come, but we do not trust politicians."

Regarding his organization's demands, Erez said, "Our wage has been eroded by nearly 18%. They want to give us an addition to our wages for another year or two , and not retroactively. We oppose firing teachers without the accepted process, they want to cut costs and choose the teachers according to politics."