The Israeli Teachers Union for high schools has initiated steps to punish teachers who chose not to participate in the strike earlier this month, Israel Hayom reported.

A document received by Israel Hayom showed that the secretary of one of the organization's branches is demanding to summon teachers who taught during the strike "for a meeting and a punishment, so that others see and learn," and would even publicize the punishment in schools.

The strike, which was announced due to disagreements about teachers' salaries, caused high schools in Israel to start the school year late. It was suspended after approximately one week. Now, the Teachers Union has announced that it will continue the fight - this time, targeting its own members.

One of the teachers who is under threat is Adam Russo, a math teacher in Jerusalem. According to the claims, Russo not only taught during the strike, but also attempted to persuade other teachers to break their strike, via WhatsApp messages.

"It is not even an option for me to apologize for what I did," he told Israel Hayom. "The strike was not justified, and the proof? How it ended proves that it at the very least was a mistake."

Yair Weinler, a teacher and the leader of the Teachers Leading Change organization, said, "Again the Teachers Union is choosing the path of threats, punishment, and one person coming at the expense of another, 'so that people will see and learn.' We condemn this tactic of intimidation and harassing one teacher or another."

Meanwhile, the "students' strike" by Israel's National Student and Youth Council and the Parents Leadership is ongoing. Classes in Kiryat Ono, Ramat Gan, Givatayim, Fureidis, Kiryat Malachi, Kfar Yona, Emek Hefer, and Kadima-Tzuran will not take place. Special education is exempted from the strike, other than those who choose to join it.

The students' strike follows threats from the Teachers Union, which include refusal to provide grades or hold school activities due to refusal to sign the wage agreement with Teachers Union chair Ran Erez. Additional talks are expected Thursday, with another meeting to be held Friday, in attempts to reach agreements.