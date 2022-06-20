Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked will depart for a diplomatic visit in Morocco on Monday.

The Minister is expected to hold a series of meetings with the Moroccan Minister of the Interior, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Planning, the Minister of Economy and senior officials in the Kingdom.

During the visit, Shaked is expected to establish cooperation on bringing foreign workers in the field of construction and nursing from Morocco to Israel.

Morocco renewed its official relations with Israel amid a string of normalization deals between Israel and Arab countries, brokered by the Trump administration in late 2020. Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita hosted Foreign Minister Yair Lapid last August, in the first visit by an Israeli Foreign Minister to Morocco since 2003. Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited Rabat several months later, where he signed a ground-breaking defense memorandum of understanding.

Economy and Industry Minister Orna Barbivai visited Morocco in February, where she signed a new economic cooperation and trade agreement with her Moroccan counterpart.