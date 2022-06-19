US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, a National Security Council spokesperson said, according to CNN.

"He is asymptomatic, and he has not been in close contact with the President," said NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson.

Sullivan met Friday with Aïssata Tall Sall, the foreign minister of Senegal, at the White House to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine and global food security, said a statement from the NSC.

He also met with his Chinese counterpart on Monday in Luxembourg.