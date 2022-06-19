US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, a National Security Council spokesperson said, according to CNN.
"He is asymptomatic, and he has not been in close contact with the President," said NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson.
Sullivan met Friday with Aïssata Tall Sall, the foreign minister of Senegal, at the White House to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine and global food security, said a statement from the NSC.
He also met with his Chinese counterpart on Monday in Luxembourg.
Sullivan is the latest in a number of top US officials who have tested for the virus in recent weeks.
Last month, US Health Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for COVID-19, but was not considered a close contact of President Biden.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks before that and was said to be experiencing only mild symptoms.
A week earlier, Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for the virus. Several days later, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield also tested positive for the virus and said she was only experiencing mild symptoms.
In late September, State Department spokesperson Ned Price tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms.