The White House announced on Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19.

Harris press secretary Kirsten Allen said in a statement that the vice president has no symptoms of the virus.

"Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests," Allen said. "She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence."

"She has not been a close contact to the president or first lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The vice president will return to the White House when she tests negative,” Allen added.

Harris, 57, received her second booster shot on April 1.

She had been on schedule to receive an intelligence briefing at 10:15 am on Tuesday at the White House with President Joe Biden, CNN reported. But she skipped all events and meetings after arriving at the White House and testing positive on a PCR and rapid test. Instead, she returned to her residence at the Naval Observatory where she is in isolation.