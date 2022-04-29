White House communications director Kate Bedingfield has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bedingfield, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, said in a tweet that she is only experiencing mild symptoms.

“In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test,” she said.

In a follow up tweet, Bedinfield said: “I last saw the President Wednesday in a socially-distanced meeting while wearing an N-95 mask, and he is not considered a close contact as defined by the CDC.”

Earlier in the week, Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID. Harris is currently isolating in the vice president’s residence.