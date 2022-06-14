Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Abir Kara (Yamina) on Tuesday spoke about the ongoing coalition crisis, but said he is not sure that the coalition was a failure.

In an interview with 103 FM Radio, Kara said, "One of the most important values in politics is being loyal to your friends and your group, and those who do that are also loyal to the country."

"You need to know to make decisions within a group, and it needs to work together. We knew that it might be difficult. When you are not loyal to your friends, there is a long-term cost to that. This is not a disagreement of left or right - there is a great deal of value in loyalty."

Regarding MK Nir Orbach's (Yamina) recent announcement, Kara said that Orbach cannot be removed from his position as chairman of the Knesset Committee.

He added, "It is impossible to do this, no matter how you look at it. We need to use sanctions against those who are not part of the coalition. Orbach made a decision and part if it is correct - the Judea and Samaria regulations must pass. The entire coalition must vote in favor of them, I understand that 100%. The moment the entire coalition votes in favor of the regulations, it could be that you will hear his attitude change. It is unthinkable that we should endanger Judea and Samaria."