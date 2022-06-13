The Yamina party held its weekly faction meeting Monday without faction chairman MK Nir Orbach, who has announced that he will not vote with the coalition until the Judea and Samaria law is passed.

Orbach met with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett earlier, for the fourth time in the last day.

While following previous meetings the parties stated that they had gone well, talks with Orbach appear to have reached a dead end.

At the end of the meeting, Orbach decided to return to his home in Petah Tikva and not continue advancing the coalition's agenda in the Knesset. Orbach has announced that he will stop voting with the coalition until the Judea and Samaria Regulations Law is approved.

Senior coalition officials have offered to freeze the planned demolition of the Samaria community of Homesh, in exchange for MK Orbach's continued support for the government, Kan Bet reported Monday morning.

According to the report, top coalition officials promised MK Nir Orbach that no action would be taken in the coming months to evacuate the renewed Jewish presence at Homesh, the former Israeli town evacuated during the August 2005 Disengagement which has become the center of efforts by activists to resettle the area.

The site is currently home to a yeshiva, makeshift dorms, and other temporary structures erected by activists.

While the government’s left-wing coalition partners, including Defense Minister Benny Gantz, have insisted on evacuating the Homesh yeshiva, some right-wing lawmakers, including Orbach, have hinted they may bolt the government if the demolition is carried out.