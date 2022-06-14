Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) and Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope) have requested that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett remove his veto of an anti-Netanyahu bill, and allow them to attempt to pass it.

The bill would prevent anyone charged with criminal offenses from serving as prime minister.

A senior coalition official told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva that the bill could pass within a week, and that thanks to the Joint Arab List, there is a majority in the Knesset which supports it, even if Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) vetoes it.

According to the report, Lapid, Sa'ar, and Yisrael Beytenu's MK Eli Avidar want the bill to pass as a government bill, so that it will be brought for its first and second Knesset readings next Monday.

After the bill passes, it will be sent to the Knesset Committee for the rest of its legislative process, after the Committee's chairman, MK Nir Orbach (Yamina) is removed from his position.

Three weeks ago, Lapid promised Avidar that the bill would pass at the first opportunity.

Previously, Bennett and other Yamina MKs had vetoed the bill due to fears that passing it would bring tens of thousands of Israelis to the streets in protest, causing chaos. On Tuesday, the official told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva that tens of thousands of supporters would also stream into the streets.