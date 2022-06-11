Deputy Minister Abir Kara (Yamina) on Friday commented on the political crisis in an interview with Channel 12 News, and said that he had spoken with MK Nir Orbach, who is contemplating his next move after receiving an offer with the Likud.

"Nir is strong and stable. I understand Orbach's anger after he sees that Ra’am and Meretz vote against the coalition," said Kara.

"Shaked, Orbach and I will promote many more things. They are trying to create chaos. The Judea and Samaria Regulations Law will be brought up for a vote on Monday and if they vote it down, we will apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. If we do not succeed in passing the Judea and Samaria Law, we will bring an even bigger law that will contain sovereignty in Judea and Samaria," he stated.

Asked if he is in talks with the Likud, Kara replied, "I have voters and I need to serve them. As long as I can promote my agenda, I am here. At the moment I am not in contact with anyone."

