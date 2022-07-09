Yamina's MK Abir Kara is weighing forming his own party, which would be called, "The Liberalit."

According to Ulpan Shishi, Kara will announce his party if he sees that Yamina has reached a political dead-end.

The report said that naturally, Kara leans in the direction of Yamina's MK Matan Kahana, who currently serves as Deputy Religious Affairs Minister, and that he may make decisions accordingly.

If Kara does decide to found a new party, it remains to be seen whether that party will have a strong and loyal enough voting base - something which Kara may see Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, who currently heads Yamina, as lacking.

Last week, Kara told 103 FM Radio, "One of the most important values in politics is being loyal to your friends and your group, and those who do that are also loyal to the country."

"When you are not loyal to your friends, there is a long-term cost to that. This is not a disagreement of left or right - there is a great deal of value in loyalty."