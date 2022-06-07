Opposition leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud) has praised MK Idit Silman (Yamina) for preventing Deputy Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana from being appointed a full minister.

In a tweet responding to her decision to vote against the appointment, Netanyahu wrote, "Silman, you're fantastic!"

Kahana's appointment as minister almost passed, barely missing the threshold with a tie of 55-55.

Following the vote, Silman received a round of applause.

This is the first time Silman has figuratively raised her finger against the government, and Yamina is expected to remove her from her position as chairwoman of the Knesset's Health Committee, and begin a process to declare her a defector.

MK Amichai Chikli, who was also declared a defector from Yamina, tweeted after the vote: "Silman, [you are] the most amazing in the world. This is what leadership looks like."

Kahana himself said that the vote is "just a minor slap on the wing."