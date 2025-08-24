Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman has argued that the October 7 massacre would have resulted in an even greater disaster had the previous government been in power at the time.

“If October 7 had occurred under the previous government, everyone in that government would have folded — because of Mansour Abbas,” Silman claimed in an interview with 103FM Radio.

Abbas, leader of Ra'am, or the United Arab List (UAL), has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, a terror group.

She added, “I can definitely say I brought down a government over its reliance on the Muslim Brotherhood. I’m very glad that Benjamin Netanyahu is currently at the helm.”

When asked about a potential hostage deal, Silman responded, “The State of Israel is currently demanding the return of all hostages. Not only that, we have conditions for ending the war that were approved by the Cabinet. There’s no way around it — in order to achieve that right now, we need to dismantle Hamas.”