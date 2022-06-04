Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister and top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, on Friday urged Israel to stop daydreaming about attacking Iran, the Mehr news agency reported.

"Whenever they dream it, they will never wake up of such a dream!” he said.

His comments came hours after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Dr. Rafael Grossi, who made a quick visit to Israel.

Bennett expressed Israel's deep concern regarding Iran's continued progress toward achieving nuclear weapons while deceiving the international community by using false information and lies.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the urgent need in mobilizing the international community to take action against Iran, using all means, in order to prevent Iran from achieving nuclear weapons.

He also stressed Israel's support for the IAEA carrying out its mandate vis-à-vis Iran in a professional and independent way, as well as the importance of the IAEA Board of Governors delivering a clear and unequivocal message to Iran in its upcoming decision.

Grossi’s visit to Israel comes days after the IAEA issued a report in which it said that it still had questions which were "not clarified" regarding previous undeclared nuclear material at three sites in Iran named as Marivan, Varamin and Turquzabad. In a separate report, the IAEA estimated that Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium had grown to more than 18 times the limit agreed in the 2015 deal with world powers. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh later claimed that the IAEA had been influenced by Israel when compiling the reports. "Unfortunately, this report does not reflect the reality of the negotiations between Iran and the IAEA," he told reporters. "It's not a fair and balanced report," he said, adding, "We expect this path to be corrected." "It is feared that the political pressure exerted by the Zionist regime and some other actors has caused the normal path of the agency's reports to change from technical to political," Khatibzadeh charged.

On Friday, after Bennett’s meeting with Grossi, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Grossi’s visit to Israel "goes against the objective status of the agency".

He also threatened that "any action by the United States and the three European countries in the Agency will undoubtedly be met with an appropriate, effective and immediate response from Iran."

