Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdullahian criticized the visit of Israel by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi.

He said the visit "goes against the objective status of the agency". He also threatened that "any action by the United States and the three European countries in the Agency will undoubtedly be met with an appropriate, effective and immediate response from Iran."

Earlier, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Dr. Rafael Grossi, and told him that "Israel reserves the right to self-defense and action against Iran in order to halt its nuclear program."

Bennett further noted that "Israel prefers the diplomatic route in order to deprive Iran of any possibility of developing nuclear weapons. The international community must be mobilized to take action against Iran, by all means, in order to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons."