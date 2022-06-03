Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday morning met with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Dr. Rafael Grossi, who arrived in Israel last night and is now departing for Vienna.

Prime Minister Bennett expressed Israel's deep concern regarding Iran's continued progress toward achieving nuclear weapons while deceiving the international community by using false information and lies.

Bennett emphasized the urgent need in mobilizing the international community to take action against Iran, using all means, in order to prevent Iran from achieving nuclear weapons.

He also stressed Israel's support for the IAEA carrying out its mandate vis-à-vis Iran in a professional and independent way, as well as the importance of the IAEA Board of Governors delivering a clear and unequivocal message to Iran in its upcoming decision.

Bennett made it clear that while Israel prefers diplomacy in order to deny Iran the possibility of developing nuclear weapons, it reserves the right to self-defense and to action against Iran in order to block its nuclear program should the international community not succeed in the relevant time frame.