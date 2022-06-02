Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) on Thursday met Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, and met with a celebratory Honor Guard.

The two presented a joint declaration marking 30 years of Israel-India relations and reiterated their commitment to deepening defense ties.

“India and Israel share similar and common challenges, including border security and fighting terrorism. By working together, we may increase our capabilities and ensure the security and economic interests of both countries,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said.

Gantz began his official visit to India on Thursday, by honoring fallen troops at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Following the morning ceremony, Minister Gantz was hosted by his Indian counterpart, Minister of Defense Shri (H.E.) Rajnath Singh, as the countries mark 30 years of official diplomatic ties and defense cooperation. The parties reiterated their commitment to deepening and expanding defense cooperation by presenting a vision for future collaboration, outlined in a joint declaration.

The Ministers conducted a discussion that covered topics including strategic global challenges, military cooperation, defense industrial cooperation and joint R&D. They also discussed a cooperation agreement signed between the Indian DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organization)and Israel’s Directorate for Defense R&D, which will enable the expansion of technological collaboration and development between the countries.

During the bilateral discussion, the Ministers declared their intention to further develop defense cooperation between the countries in a manner that harnesses Israel’s technological advance and operational experience, together with India’s extraordinary development and production capabilities. Cooperation between the countries would be in line with Prime Minister Modi’s “Make in India” vision.

Lastly, the Ministers discussed partnerships within the government-to-government framework, military training, and technological cooperation, with a focus on UAVs and defensive capabilities.

On the Israeli side the meeting was attended by Chief of Staff to Israel’s Minister of Defense Maayan Israeli, Military Secretary Brig. Gen. Yaki Dolf, Director of the Policy and POL-MIL Bureau Dror Shalom, Head of the International Defense Cooperation Directorate Yair Kulas, Israel’s Defense Attache to India Col. Asaf Maller, and Ambassador Naor Gilon.