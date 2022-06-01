Defense Minister Benny Gantz will travel to India this evening for a visit marking 30 years of diplomatic ties and defense relations between Israel and India. During the visit the Minister will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with his counterpart, Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh.

Minister Gantz is joined by Chief of Staff Maayan Israeli, Head of the Directorate for International Defense Cooperation Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, Director of the Policy and POL-MIL Bureau Dror Shalom, and military Secretary BG Yaki Dolf.

On Thursday morning, Minister Gantz will visit the National War Memorial in New Delhi. He will then receive an Honor Guard and meeting with the Indian Minister of Defense

In the afternoon, Gantz will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gantz was originally scheduled to depart for India at 3 PM today, but his trip was delayed after the opposition refused to offset his votes in the Knesset