Samuel Vengrinovich, a 44-year-old Israeli from Jaffa, has been missing since last Friday after setting out on a trek in northern India.

Samuel was last seen on his way to the glacier area - a popular but challenging trail where conditions become harsh and dangerous as one ascends the mountain. Contact with him was lost after that point.

A hiker who saw him reported that Samuel was at a high point on the Triund mountain and was heading to see the glaciers there.

Many Israelis in the area have joined the search efforts. A rescue unit is currently operating in the mountainous terrain of northern India, assisted by local guides, in an attempt to locate Samuel or find any sign of his whereabouts.

The Foreign Ministry stated, "The Israeli Embassy in India and the Department for Israelis in Distress at the Foreign Ministry are assisting in the search for a missing Israeli in Dharamshala and are in contact with local police and authorities, the insurance company, and his family. We hope that the Israeli will be found safe and sound."