During an official visit to India, Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich visited the Chabad House in Delhi and met with the emissary, Rabbi Itzik Scharf.

The visit took place at the Jewish center, which serves thousands of Israeli tourists who visit India’s capital each year.

A central highlight of the visit was a special ceremony in which Smotrich received a beautifully printed Tanya, produced at the Chabad House in Delhi itself.

During the visit, Smotrich also met with Israelis and Jews dining at the Chabad kosher restaurant, which serves as a place to gather and connect to Jewish identity.

The conversation between the minister and the emissary focused on the issues of the integrity of the Land of Israel and settlement. Rabbi Scharf shared teachings from the Lubavitcher Rebbe on the importance of seeing the Land’s integrity as a central element of Jewish identity. Smotrich emphasized his commitment to strengthening settlement out of a sense of mission.

The visit was held as part of an Israeli economic delegation's trip to India, aiming to enhance economic ties between Israel and India. As part of their trip, the delegation worked towards signing new investment agreements between the two countries.