An Israeli motorcyclist was killed on Friday morning in a road accident while traveling from Delhi to the city of Agra, India.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed that the incident is being handled by the Department for Israelis Abroad and the Israeli mission in India.

According to local reports, the victim, a 22-year-old Israeli, was riding with a friend-also an Israeli-on separate motorcycles. The initial police investigation indicates that he lost control of his vehicle, skidded on the road, and sustained critical injuries.

Although the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, it reportedly came off during the crash, resulting in severe head injuries.

Indian media outlets said that passersby at the scene immediately called for assistance. The injured man was taken by rickshaw to a nearby police facility and then transferred by ambulance to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.