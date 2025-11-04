The Joint Working Group (JWG) of Israel and India convened today (Tuesday) for its annual meeting, led by the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) Director General, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram, and Indian Defence Secretary, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh. During the meeting, the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance defense, industrial, and technological cooperation.

As part of the visit, the Indian delegation met with Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz. Additionally, a special panel was held with the CEOs of major defense industries, during which innovative and groundbreaking Israeli technologies were presented, along with ideas and projects aimed at deepening industrial-defense partnerships between Israel's defense industries and India.

Israel was represented by senior officials from the Ministry, including the directors of the Political-Military Bureau, the Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D), the Directorate of Security of the Defense Establishment, and the International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT), alongside representatives from the IDF Planning Directorate and other defense officials. The Indian delegation also included senior representatives from the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces.

Israel Ministry of Defense Director General, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram: "This strategic dialogue with India takes place at a critical juncture for both countries. Our strategic partnership is based on deep mutual trust and shared security interests. We view India as a first-rate strategic partner and are determined to continue deepening cooperation in the fields of defense, technology, and industry."