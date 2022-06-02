Additional documentation of the confrontation between MK Itamar Ben Gvir and MKs Ahmad Tibi and Osama Saadi was published on Thursday morning and appears to confirm Ben Gvir's claim that Saadi and Tibi approached him in a threatening manner before a quarrel broke out between them that almost led to a brawl.

The incident occurred on Wednesday during discussion of new legislation proposed by MKs Ben Gvir and May Golan of the Likud party, in the form of a bill that would have imposed the death penalty on any person who either intentionally or unintentionally caused the death of an Israeli citizen when the actions leading to the death were motivated by racism or hostility toward the State of Israel or the general Israeli public.

33 MKs voted in favor of the bill and 52 MKs voted against, defeating it.

The new documentation shows Tibi approaching Ben Gvir in a menacing manner. Knesset ushers separated the two at the last minute. The Deputy Speaker of the Knesset, MK David Bitan of the Likud, then removed both Ben Gvir and Tibi from the plenum.