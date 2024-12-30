MK Ahmed Tibi (Hadash-Ta'al) called in the Knesset plenum on Monday for the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiyeh, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

Tibi stated that "Dr. Abu Safiyeh has become an international icon in the last 24 hours. With a systematic destruction of hospitals in Gaza, and all health infrastructure, to render life impossible after the conflict - Israel is the country that has destroyed the most hospitals globally."

"This brave doctor, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiyeh, whose 15-year-old child was killed, and later had his hospital shot at and was wounded, remained with his team and patients - it's a brave decision," praised Tibi.

He added: "Ultimately, he came out to the tank and was arrested. Today, he's in the detention facility at Sde Teiman airbase, and there is an international demand to release him. Why? Because doctors are killed in Sde Teiman. Dr. Albatsh, an orthopedist, was detained, tortured, and died. I called on the Defense Minister to release him today."

The IDF stated that the director arrested is suspected of being a Hamas operative. "During the operation in the area, Israeli forces arrested over 240 Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives and others suspected to be militants. Some tried to disguise themselves as patients and medical staff, others attempted to flee in ambulances."

"Among the detainees transferred for interrogation was the hospital director, suspected to be a member of the Hamas terror organization, members of Hamas's anti-tank and engineering units, and about 15 individuals involved in the October 7 massacre."