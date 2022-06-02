Chaos erupted in the Knesset for a second time on Wednesday evening during a discussion on a bill which would impose the death penalty on terrorists, submitted by MKs Itamar Ben Gvir (Religious Zionism) and May Golan (Likud).

During the vote, an exchange of words began between MKs Itamar Ben Gvir and Ahmed Tibi, and both were removed from the plenum. Ben Gvir said that Tibi and Osama Saadi tried to attack him. MK Ben Gvir approached Tibi and the two almost had a physical confrontation.

Knesset ushers separated the two at the last minute. The Deputy Speaker of the Knesset, MK David Bitan of the Likud, removed both Ben Gvir and Tibi from the plenum.

The bill failed to pass after 52 MKs voted against it and 33 vote in favor. MK Ben Gvir said in response, "We will not forget or forgive. Members of the Knesset who voted against the death penalty for terrorists law, the citizens of Israel will not forgive you for harming security and the war on terror. You should be ashamed of yourselves."

The bill sought to stipulate that those who intentionally or unintentionally cause the death of an Israeli citizen when the act was done out of motive of racism or hostility towards the public and with the aim of harming the State of Israel and the revival of the Jewish people – would receive the death penalty.