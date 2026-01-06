כשאחמד טיבי איבד עשתונות בראיון באדיבות רשת 13

Things heated up on live television Monday evening on journalist Lucy Aharish’s show on Channel 13, when MK Ahmed Tibi clashed with Israel Police spokesman Aryeh Doron.

During a discussion on the police’s actions in Tarabin , Tibi accused officers of carrying out an “execution" and stated, “This is how a mafia behaves, not a police force."

Doron, who had remained silent until then, was infuriated by Tibi's remarks. He responded angrily, saying, “Shame on you, a member of the Knesset, for calling the police a mafia."

Tibi lost his composure, shouting, “Shut your mouth, you filthy clerk." He later referred to Doron as a “zero" and a “punk."

Aharish attempted to calm the situation but ultimately decided to interview each of them separately.

In response to the broadcast, the Israel Police issued a statement: “We strongly condemn the remarks made by MK Ahmed Tibi, who used degrading language toward the police spokesman. These comments are not only defamatory but also constitute a criminal offense of insulting a public servant, which will be addressed accordingly. We will continue to defend the honor of our heroic officers, who work tirelessly to safeguard the security of Israel’s citizens."

“We will not tolerate hostile or disrespectful behavior directed at our officers, whether from any individual or group, nor will we allow the abuse of immunity to insult police officers and commanders. We expect MK Ahmed Tibi and his superiors to issue a public apology, and we demand that media outlets refrain from providing a platform for such behavior," the statement concluded.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir also responded, saying: “Terror supporter Ahmed Tibi, shame on you. Clean your mouth before speaking about the Israel Police spokesman. The mafia is with your friends in Tarabin, and the police are dismantling that mafia."