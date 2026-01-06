כשאחמד טיבי איבד עשתונות בראיון באדיבות רשת 13

Member of Knesset Ahmad Tibi (Ta'al) filed an official complaint with the Police Investigations Department (PID) against the police spokesperson Aryeh Doron.

The complaint was filed following a confrontation that developed during a live interview on Channel 13 between the two. Tibi's staff claims that Doron directed offensive and inappropriate remarks at him.

According to Tibi, the police spokesperson exceeded his role when he addressed him on camera with the words, "Shame on you," and "You disgrace the position of MK."

The complaint states that a police officer, and especially a senior officer, is obliged to neutrality, restraint, and statesmanship, and is not authorized to take a political position or to insult an elected official.

Tibi's office demanded that the PID examine the incident in all its severity, and emphasized that the behavior contradicts the values of the rule of law and the norms that bind the Israel Police and its official representatives.

The incident occurred during a discussion about police operations in Tarabin. Tibi claimed, "This is how a mafia behaves, not the police," and even accused the police of "an execution."

The police spokesperson, who until that point had not intervened, burst in and fumed, "Shame on you - what kind of Israeli MK calls the police a mafia?"

Tibi lost his composure and began shouting, "Shut your mouth, you paid official." He later called Doron "a zero" and "a thug."

The presenter then attempted to calm things down and ultimately interviewed the two separately.

The police responded to the broadcast and said, "We completely condemn the words of MK Ahmad Tibi, who called the police spokesperson derogatory names that not only constitute defamation but also constitute the criminal offense of insulting a public servant, which will be handled accordingly. It is clarified that we will defend the honor of the heroic uniformed personnel, who work day and night to safeguard the security of Israeli citizens."

"We will not remain silent in the face of hostile conduct and disrespectful discourse towards them by any party in any forum, nor toward those who abuse their immunity and insult police officers and commanders. We expect MK Ahmad Tibi and his superiors to issue a public apology and demand that media channels not provide a platform for such behavior."