Controversial New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who has gained notoriety for his far-left and staunchly anti-Israel positions, received a strong endorsement from an, all things considered, unexpected source: a member of the Israeli Knesset.

Ta'al party chairman MK Ahmad Tibi said in a public statement on Monday: "There is a young, articulate, and visionary character who brings a new and refreshing spirit of social justice and universal principles to the elections in New York."

According to Tibi, "Zohran is a leader who unites all of the cities' communities, Christians, Muslims, and Jews, around him, thanks to his integrity, courage, and public commitment."

"Despite the racist and Islamophobic attacks, he continues to stand strong, speak clearly against hate and discrimination, and represent the clear and important idea that everyone is equal and deserving."

He concluded that he is "sure" that Mamdani will "defeat the racists for the good of all residents of New York and become a symbol of unity, tolerance, and hope. Haideh Zohran! Go Zohran! Ila al-Amam (onwards) Zohran Mamdani!"

Here is a fully rephrased, plagiarism-free version in the Arutz Sheva editorial style:

Zohran Mamdani has come under fire for comments questioning Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state, insisting instead that it should provide “equal rights for all.” He has openly supported the BDS campaign, describing it as a lawful form of protest - a view many Jewish organizations see as an attack on Israel’s legitimacy. Mamdani has further refused to denounce the phrase “globalize the intifada,” a stance that has deepened concern among Jewish and pro-Israel communities.