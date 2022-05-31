At least five missiles hit an Iraqi army base hosting US troops in the country's western desert on Monday, two Iraqi security officials said, according to The Associated Press.

The officials said the Grad missiles struck inside the Ain al-Asad base in Iraq's western Anbar province and caused minor damages but no casualties.

The officials said the missiles hit only a few meters from where US forces are stationed.

The culprits were not immediately known, but the US has previously accused Iran-backed Iraqi militia groups of targeting the American presence in Iraq, including the US Embassy in Baghdad.

Rocket attacks have regularly targeted Iraqi bases as well as the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, where the US embassy is located, since the US elimination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in January of 2020.

The Ain al-Asad base has come under attack several times, including twice within several days in January.

In March, Iran attacked Iraq’s northern city of Erbil with a dozen ballistic missiles. The Saudi channel Al-Hadath reported at the time that the missiles were fired in retaliation for the killing of two officers from the Revolutionary Guards in an air strike in Syria this week which was attributed to Israel.