Iran is increasing its support for Shiite militias in Iraq in anticipation of a potential future conflict with Israel, according to a report aired Tuesday morning on Kan Reshet Bet radio.

Iraqi sources familiar with the matter told Kan that following recent blows suffered by the pro-Iranian axis in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza, Tehran is shifting its strategic focus toward strengthening its proxies in Iraq. These militias are reportedly receiving more advanced weaponry as part of this renewed effort.

The sources suggested that Iran is preparing these Iraqi factions for potential action against Israel should hostilities resume.

While these militias launched attacks on Israel during the recent war without a direct Israeli response, they refrained from participating in the broader Iran-Israel confrontation over the summer. That restraint was reportedly the result of pressure from Baghdad's central government and warnings issued by both Israel and the United States.

Despite their fears of Israeli and American retaliation, the Iraqi sources noted that the militias now wield greater power than the Iraqi army and largely take their orders from Iran's Quds Force rather than from Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani.

Iraq is set to hold parliamentary elections this month, a development closely watched by both Al Sudani and the Iran-backed militias. However, expectations remain low that the elections will lead to any significant changes in the state's control over armed groups.