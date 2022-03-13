Multiple rockets were fired towards the city of Erbil in northern Iraq early Sunday morning, The National reported, citing the state news agency.

More than three explosions were heard but Erbil International Airport, where US military forces are stationed, was not believed to be the target, Deputy Minister Hiwa Afandi said.

Sky News Arabia reported that the rockets targeted the US consulate in Erbil.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Saudi channel Al-Hadath reported that the missiles were launched from Iran and were in retaliation for the killing of two officers from the Revolutionary Guards in an air strike in Syria this week which was attributed to Israel.

There has been no confirmation of this report from Iran.

The rocket attack follows reports that Israel's defense establishment has raised the alert level in northern Israel, fearing Iranian retaliation for the air strike in Damascus widely believed to have been perpetrated by Israel.

Erbil, capital of the Kurdish region, has been a repeated target of attacks.

This past July, a drone attacked Erbil airport with explosives, reportedly targeting the US base on the airport grounds. There were no reports of structural damage, injuries or casualties.

In a similar attack in April, Kurdish officials said that a drone targeted Erbil airport. While no casualties were reported in the attack, a building was damaged.

Rocket attacks have regularly targeted Iraqi bases as well as the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, where the US embassy is located, since the US elimination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in January of 2020.