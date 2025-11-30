A fierce argument broke out over the past day on X (formerly Twitter) between Elizabeth Tsurkov, who survived captivity in Iraq, and Israeli political pundit Amit Segal, after the former published a post criticizing Channel 12's coverage of the elimination of two suspicious individuals in the southern Gaza Strip.

Channel 12 reported the incident, writing: "The Air Force this morning eliminated two suspects in the southern Gaza Strip who crossed the yellow line, conducted suspicious activities on the ground, and approached troops." At the same time, Arab sources reported that the two individuals who were killed were children, aged 10 and 12.

Tsurkov, who was taken hostage by the Kta'ib Hezbollah terror group in Baghdad in March 2023 and released in September 2025, shared a translation of the wording of the report and wrote: "How Israeli Ch 12 reported on the killing of 10 and 12-year-old boys in Khan Younis today. Ch 12 is the most watched channel in Israel and represents the mainstream."

Amit Segal criticized Tsurkov: "What an extraordinary country Israel is, that it makes an effort to redeem from captivity even its greatest slanderers - captivity that has nothing to do with it and did not happen through any fault of its own. Even scum like Tsurkov don't deserve to rot in terrorist captivity."

Tsurkov responded: "If you consider an English translation of a Channel 12 headline as 'slandering' the country, maybe it's worth changing the coverage so it fits journalistic standards. And the State of Israel indeed worked for my release, and I thank those involved that they didn't listen to your public calls while I was still in captivity, not to."

Segal did not stand by and replied, "You are an obsessive person, and you hate our country. Instead of sitting silently and introspecting on the high price your stupid adventures cost the country over the years, you still dare to spit into the well with a handful of English tweets."

Tsurkov clarified: "I don't hate the country. I criticize its policies in many areas and express my appreciation for those in others. If you want to live under a rule where it's forbidden to express criticism, move to Gaza."

Segal gave his closing argument: "You don't hate the country, you're just in a years-long 'Tourette's episode' of slandering the country using the cheapest means of enemy propaganda, including the systematic belittling of October 7th, and the systematic magnification of the results of IDF activity. I will not go to Gaza because, unlike you, I do not tend to place responsibility for my actions on the state. But you are welcome to do so."