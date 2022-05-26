A joint investigation by Israel Police and Shabak (Israel Security Agency) led to the arrest of a terrorist who was planning to carry out an attack on the light rail train in Jerusalem.

The attack was to have been carried out using explosives, and the terrorist worked to bring the explosives onto the Temple Mount.

The investigation revealed that the 25-year-old terrorist, a resident of Jerusalem's Shu'afat neighborhood, was involved in the manufacture of explosives and the hurling of a pipe bomb towards police officers about one year ago. As a result, two officers suffered light injuries.

The terrorist was arrested due to concerns that he acquired explosives during Ramadan for the purpose of firing them on the light rail train and bringing them onto the Temple Mount, for the purpose of using them during the disruptions of order which took place at the site during that period.

An indictment is expected to be filed on Thursday, following the completion of the investigations.

"Israel Police will continue to work together with Shabak and the security forces in order to bring to justice those involved in violent disruptions of order and terror activities," police said in a statement.