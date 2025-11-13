תיעוד מבית לחם: כך נעצרה חוליית חמאס שתכננה פיגועי ירי צילום: דובר צה"ל

In recent weeks, the IDF, ISA, and the Israel Police dismantled a Hamas terrorist stronghold from which terrorists operated in the Bethlehem area and planned to carry out shooting attacks against security forces and Israeli civilians.

The IDF apprehended more than 50 terrorists, who were later transferred to the ISA for further questioning. The forces conducted more than 15 different operations, carried out by the IDF’s Etzion Brigade reserves, the Duvdevan unit, and other counter‑terrorism teams. Some of the operations were undercover and conducted in broad daylight.

In one of the operations, IDF soldiers identified and confiscated multiple weapons, including an M16 weapon.

One of the terrorist cells was in an advanced stage of operational readiness, prepared to carry out attacks within the immediate timeframe.

According to the investigation findings, senior members of the network recruited new operatives, formed terror cells, and procured weapons to execute major shooting attacks against civilians and soldiers. One of the cells apprehended was at an advanced stage of preparation for immediate terror attacks.

"The thwarting of this infrastructure prevented significant terror attacks, which could have taken a heavy toll on the lives of many Israeli civilians and soldiers," the IDF stressed. "The IDF, ISA, and Israel Police will continue to operate to thwart any attempt by Hamas to plan or execute terrorist activity against the State of Israel and its civilians, and will work to bring to justice those involved in such activity."