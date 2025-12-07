IDF forces on Sunday evening neutralized terrorists, preventing harm to civilians driving along a central highway.

"A short while ago, during IDF operational activity adjacent to the area of Azzun, three terrorists hurled rocks toward a central route and endangered the civilians who were driving along the route," the IDF stated.

"The soldiers responded with fire toward the terrorists; one terrorist was eliminated, and the other neutralized.

"An additional terrorist was apprehended. No IDF injuries were reported.

"The IDF will continue to operate against anyone who poses a threat to the citizens of Israel."