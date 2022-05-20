MK Miki Zohar (Likud) on Friday morning responded to MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi's (Meretz) decision to leave the coalition.

"The government will fall very soon," he said. "The coalition is crumbling. All of the attempts to survive are the throes of death. The coalition is on its way to falling apart, every logical person understands this. The one who decides if the coalition will continue or not is the Joint Arab List. When it makes a decision to bring down the government, that is exactly what will happen within a few minutes."

"We will continue to challenge them every week, we will prepare again the no-confidence vote, the bill to dissolve the Knesset. We don't know if we will have a majority for it."

Zohar added: "The moment we identify that there is a majority in support of bringing down the government, we will pass the bill and hold new elections. This is still a paralyzed government, now there will be a war between the parties within the coalition. They cannot advance anything they want, almost at all. Every minute that they last we become stronger. The public sees their failed management. These things are actually in our favor, but it is to the detriment of the country."

"I don't think that the government will fall because of additional deserters, but because the Joint Arab List and the United Arab List decide to bring it down. This country needs to be run by Jews. I intend to remove their ability to fly 'Palestinian' flags, to harm Jews, and to such have large quantities of weapons. It's time to have governance. Jewish governance in Israel is a must."