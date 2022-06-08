Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi has informed her fellow party members that if the Judea and Samaria Regulations Law comes up for a vote next week in the Knesset plenum, she will once again vote "against."

According to Channel 12 News, Rinawie Zoabi is undaunted by the harsh criticism directed at her within the Meretz party over her decision this Monday to flout coalition discipline. She, along with Ra'am MK Mazen Ghanaim, voted with the opposition and the bill failed to pass.

Meretz leader and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz attacked Rinawie Zoabi in the wake of her latest comments, saying, "This government is important to us and important to Israel. Meretz has many achievements to its credit. We are committed to replacing Netanyahu and stopping Smotrich and Ben Gvir from coming into power."

Horowitz admitted that this effort "requires difficult decisions, and anyone who can't deal with that should conclude his role. I am continuing to work to support this government and avoid elections, and remain convinced that we will succeed."

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has also hinted strongly that any coalition member who does not agree to align with the coalition should resign.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ra'am party head MK Mansour Abbas insisted that he did not intend to ask MK Mazen Ghanaim, who also voted against the law, to resign from the Knesset.

He added that if the crisis surrounding the law worsens, he will recommend going to the polls. "If we come to the conclusion that it is impossible to maintain the coalition under these conditions, I will propose to the leaders of the coalition parties to go to elections.

"Even if we manage to gain the support of all the members of the coalition, it is not certain that this will ensure the passage of this law," he added. "All the Knesset members in the coalition, all the parties, need to think about how we can move forward."