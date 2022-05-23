Sources close to Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked responded on Sunday evening to opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and the Likud's criticism of the understandings between Meretz MK MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

The Likud claimed that Lapid had promised Zoabi budgets for projects related to Arab society at the expense of other budgets.

"There are no new budgets given to MK Rinawie, everything is a pile of lies," the sources told Israel National News. "All we’re doing is trying, together with her, to release existing budgets of the five-year plan that are stuck in the pipeline. Everything that is reported beyond that is nothing more than fake news produced in the most venomous propaganda machine."

Netanyahu responded earlier on Sunday to the understandings reached between Zoabi and Lapid, which will allow Zoabi to remain in the coalition.

Netanyahu said that "Bennett and Lapid are willing to do anything to survive in power and for this purpose they are paying huge sums, from your money, the taxpayers, to the haters of Israel and the supporters of terrorism on which their government depends."

"They have already paid 50 billion shekels to Abbas, last week they paid 200 million to Tibi for some road he demanded, and today they paid hundreds of millions to Zoabi. They have money for that. What do they not have money for? Our proposal to complete the scholarships for fighters to 100%, a total increase of 50 million shekels."

"They have no money for that, suddenly they need the Likud for that. These hypocrites should stop with this nonsense. Let them put their hand in Zoabi's pocket, Tibi's pocket and Abbas' pocket, and give 100% to our fighters because they deserve 100%. And if they do not, the government that we will soon form, with God’s help, the first thing it will do is give 100% to our fighters," the former Prime Minister promised.

The Yamina party rejected Netanyahu's criticism of the understandings between Lapid and MK Zoabi, saying, "The reason Bibi is screaming hysterically in the video is to cover up his lies. He knows the truth: no new funds were promised to MK Rinawie Zoabi."

"What was discussed with her is the opening of barriers to existing budgets from the five-year plan approved by the government within the existing budget, in the areas of education, infrastructure, employment and more. This was the case in the previous government and is the case in the current government and that is the right thing to do. The real alliance is that of Ben Gvir, Bibi and Tibi, who continue to cooperate to ensure that the ‘From Uniform to University’ law doesn’t pass," added Yamina.