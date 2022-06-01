MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi (Meretz) has set a new condition on her remaining in the coalition, Channel 12 News reported, and is now demanding that Foreign Minister Lapid and Finance Minister Liberman transfer an additional NIS 300 million to the Arab communities.

This is new money not previously budgeted, which is to be given to the heads of the local councils who came with MK Zoabi to a meeting with Lapid, the same meeting that took place two weeks ago during which Zoabi decided to remain in the coalition.

Coalition officials denied that there was such a demand from Zoabi and told Israel National News: "Zoabi did not demand anything, this is a complete lie."

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar responded to Zoabi's demand, saying that "the chance that Zoabi's demands will be accepted is between 0 and 0. This will not happen and you can't be allowed to buy votes with money every week anew."