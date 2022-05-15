Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana announced his intention to resign and return to the Knesset on Friday in a move meant to strengthen the coalition following the resignation of former Coalition Whip MK Idit Silman. However, it appears that Kahana's resignation is meant to be temporary and he intends to return to his role as minister after the current coalition crisis passes.

Kahana is expected to be appointed Deputy Religious Affairs Minister tomorrow, and in the meantime the Religious Affairs will remain in the hands of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Coalition sources tell Israel National News that in the coming weeks, Kahana will be reappointed to the post of Religious Affairs Minister. This is after the coalition will make sure that it has a majority of 60 MKs for the move and of course will determine whether MK Idit Silman will vote in favor of his return.

There is expected to be little change in the functioning of the Religious Affairs Ministry during the period Kahana will be a deputy minister instead of a full-fledged minister.

Kahana's office is currently examining whether he can be responsible for the Lag B'Omer celebrations on Mount Meron as Deputy Religious Affairs Minister.