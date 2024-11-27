Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a secret meeting with Israeli attorney and pollster Shlomo Filber and MK Matan Kahana (National Unity) ahead of his return to politics, Kan News reported.

According to the report, the trio discussed Bennett's return to politics and the possibility of him attracting right-wing voters after creating the anti-Netanyahu government and sitting with the United Arab List.

The report also stated that according to recent polls, Bennett has had trouble getting right-wing votes and most of his support has come from the center-left. The report exposes the partnership between Bennett and Kahana, who is still a member of Benny Gantz's party. According to sources with knowledge of the meeting, Bennett is currently not rushing to announce his former partner Ayelet Shaked as his political ally.

Two months ago, Bennett visited Canada to enlist funds. Things said during his visit strengthened the assumption that he plans to return to politics.

The former Prime Minister held a series of seminars in North America, as well as parlor meetings and speaking engagements. During his visit, he also enlisted funds and gave interviews to the foreign press.