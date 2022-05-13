Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana is resigning from his ministerial post, and will return to the Knesset as a regular Yamina MK.

Analysts explained Kahana’s resignation as a way to move aside Knesset member Yomtob Kalfon, who some see as a the potential "next renegade" who will leave the coalition after coalition chair Idit Silman, who departed from the coalition in late April causing the government to lose its majority.

Kalfon became an MK thanks to the fact that Kahana and others became ministers and left their role as Knesset members.