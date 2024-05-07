In commemoration of Yom HaShoah, Member of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, MK Matan Kahana in collaboration with the Israel Allies Foundation, will join the March of Life movement in Stuttgart, on May 6, 2024. This event stands as a poignant reminder of the Holocaust's horrors and the resilience of the Jewish people.

This year's March of Life Yom HaShoah commemoration holds significant importance, following the tragic terrorist attack perpetrated by Hamas on October 7, 2023. This attack, which claimed the lives of 1200 innocent individuals, including women, children, and the elderly, marked the worst genocide of the Jewish people since the time of the Holocaust. Since then, antisemitism has surged worldwide, with violent acts of hatred targeting Jewish communities and the State of Israel.

“As Jewish people around the world feel threatened and left alone, the question is, will we remain silent? After all, indifference and silence have been the hallmarks of antisemitism and hatred of Jews for more than 2000 years. Now is the time to take a clear and unequivocal stand on behalf of the Jewish people and the State of Israel!” stated Jobst Bittner, founder and president of the March of Life movement.

In collaboration with the local Jewish community and International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, the March of Life event in Stuttgart will feature MK Matan Kahana as the keynote speaker. Kahana will be joined by Holocaust survivor Mina Gampel and survivor of the October 7 attack, Daniel Zellner from Moshav Ein Habshor at the Gaza border as well as Israel Allies Foundation President, Josh Reinstein.

MK Matan Kahana's participation highlights the critical need for Holocaust remembrance and the fight against surging antisemitism, especially evident on university campuses and anti-Israel protests worldwide. During his visit, MK Kahana will also engage in meetings at the Parliament of Baden-Württemberg in Stuttgart, furthering the dialogue on combating antisemitism.

"As history has shown us time and again, the insidious spread of antisemitism serves as a precursor to unspeakable atrocities. It is not merely a threat to the Jewish people, but to the very fabric of humanity itself. Ignoring or tolerating its presence is a grave mistake we cannot afford to make. We must stand united in unequivocal condemnation, for when antisemitism is allowed to flourish unchecked, it paves the way for the darkest chapters of human history to repeat themselves." said MK Matan Kahana.

“We are honored to join forces with the March of Life and the ICEJ to remember the atrocities of the Holocaust and commit to standing with the Jewish State of Israel. As the forces of evil once again gather against the Jewish people, our Christian allies have made it clear, that this time, we are not alone, said IAF President, Josh Reinstein.