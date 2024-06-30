On Sunday, MK Matan Kahana, a member of the National Unity party, addressed the war in Gaza and Israel's relations with the US, explaining what his party demands in order to re-enter the Netanyahu government.

At the "Security and Technology" conference held by the Makor Rishon weekly and the Jerusalem College of Technology, Kahana said: "The thought that we can live solely and independently is not realistic. The last time I checked 16F and bombs were also manufactured in the US, even the unprecise ones, contrary to what MK Gotliv said. The US will decide for some reason, that they don't have to stop sending us bombs, but also airplane tires that will hurt and stop our military abilities. Even if we decide to produce these independently, this will have consequences, because we cannot manufacture everything and also at the same time be the start-up nation, and at the same time also make a low-tech industry that produces steel and wheels."

On Israel’s relations with the US, Kahana noted: "Our basic expectation from our allies, is that they will be with us in difficult times, even if they don't like the government in Israel. At the same time, you have to see that they don't go crazy. If the cabinet decides on humanitarian aid, even if it is making us all sick, the Israeli government cannot prevent or delay these shipments to a later date. The government is behaving like an elephant in a china shop and this is creating tension, to the extent that the Prime Minister of Israel has to beg the US to send us 3,500 bombs at the peak of the war. This is a bad situation."

"We are all responsible for bringing Israel to this terrible situation," Kahana said regarding the division in the nation. "At 6:28 on October 7th, we were the closest to a civil war, since the founding of the state. This is a historic low, and we're almost back to the same situation. We very quickly forgot how our people, children, and brothers fought together."

Regarding a unity government, he noted: "Israel needs a unity government now more than ever. The previous one was an emergency government at most. We left a big door open and we will be the first to return to a broad government if Netanyahu decides to form a unity government with all the Zionist parties."

Regarding the North, Kahana said: "If the Prime Minister is begging for bombs, this is probably not the right time for an all-out war on a very problematic front. This does not give the impression that we can return Lebanon to the Stone Age – if we have to fight in Lebanon, they will end up paying a heavy price, but we will also pay a painful price. As the war will not end in a parade of pride in the streets of Beirut, but in an agreement, we should try and reach a settlement from the outset and then prepare for the new security situation we are in, which includes no less existential threats – i.e. a nuclear Iran. Before sounding the drums of war in Lebanon we must understand that this is not something that should be taken lightly.”

Kahana was asked if he would team up with Naftali Bennett again and replied: "I am satisfied with the National Unity party and think that it has a lot of good to do. Today I am on the right side of the National Unity party and in the run-up to the elections I believe we will work on strengthening this side."