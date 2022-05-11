Egypt has passed a message to Israel warning against eliminating Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar, Haaretz reported.

According to the report, in the ongoing negotiations between Egyptian intelligence and Israel, Egypt clarified that striking Sinwar may lead to a new war with Gaza, and crush all agreements reached until now. Egypt also warned that if Israel hits Sinwar, Egypt will no longer be able to serve as a mediator between Israel and Hamas.

Egyptian sources said that a similar message was sent to Israel during last year's Operation Guardian of the Walls, in order to clarify how serious a strike against the Hamas leader was in the eyes of the Egyptian government. Now, an even harsher warning has been sent.

Last week, Abu Obeida, spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, said, "We warn the enemy of an unprecedented response, and the Sword of al-Quds battle (Operation Guardian of the Walls) will seem a two-day event in comparison to what he (the enemy) will see."

"Whoever makes a decision to hit Sinwar signs on a chapter of disaster in the history of the [Zionist] entity, does a stupid action, and will pay a high price," he added.