Israeli intelligence has found a document in the handwriting of late Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar, containing detailed instructions for carrying out the October 7th massacre, The New York Times reported.

The document, which was found in an underground bunker, is six pages long and was written in Arabic in August 2022 - over a year before the massacre was actually carried out.

It includes instructions to harm IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians, set neighborhoods on fire, and document the violent acts for purposes of "evoking fear" and undermining stability in Israel.

The NYT report also states that the terrorists should set homes on fire using "gasoline or diesel from a tanker," and carry out "two or three operations, in which an entire neighborhood, kibbutz, or something similar will be burned."

Intercepted communications from the IDF's Unit 8200 on October 7 revealed that the Hamas commanders on the ground ordered terrorists to burn "anything" and light the "whole kibbutz" on fire. Others instructed their underlings to "slaughter" soldiers from up close and "film the scenes and broadcast to the entire Muslim world."

According to Israeli sources, the document and the interceptions prove that Hamas planned in advance its unprecedented and brutal attack against civilians, in contradiction to the terror group's previous claims that the goal of the attack was solely military in nature.