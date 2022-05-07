Abu Obeida, spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, has warned Israel not to harm Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar.

His statements were made in response to reports that Israel is considering taking eliminating Sinwar in response to the recent wave of terror attacks.

"We warn the enemy of an unprecedented response, and the Sword of al-Quds battle (Operation Guardian of the Walls) will seem a two-day event in comparison to what he (the enemy) will see," Abu Obeida said.

"Whoever makes a decision to hit Sinwar signs on a chapter of disaster in the history of the [Zionist] entity, does a stupid action, and will pay a high price," he added.

Palestinian Authority news sources told Hezbollah's Al Mayadeen television channel that the Hamas leadership told those mediating between itself and Israel that Israel is aware of the price of hitting Hamas leaders, and that the price is explosives and suicide attacks in Israeli cities.